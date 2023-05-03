Home / movies

One bad movie shouldn’t wipe one of the MCU’s greatest character arcs from memory

The Avengers
Thor: Love and Thunder isn’t really anyone’s favorite Marvel movie, but fans have jumped to the defense of the film’s hero after realizing just how impactful his character arc really was.

A fan on the Marvel Studios subreddit pointed out just how far the God of Thunder has come when compared to his earlier movies. Particularly in Thor: Ragnarok, he comes across as a much more humble hero and proves himself to be worthy. Especially in his attitude towards Odin, his father, which the Redditor uses to prove their point.

His development between movies is most likely down to different directors giving us different takes in the character. Thor was never much of a favorite until Taika Waititi gave him a sense of humor and made him feel more relatable to audiences. Despite his mistakes in Love and Thunder, we have to admit, Waititi did a good job of giving the character a satisfying arc in Ragnarok.

Fellow Marvel fans agreed with the Redditor, with many proclaiming the hero to be their favorite character in the MCU.

Others expressed their hopes that Chris Hemsworth would stay in the role for many more years, showing just how well-loved the character is now.

Whether Hemsworth will remain in the MCU into the distant future remains to be seen. There have been talks of Thor 5 but nothing is set in stone. While Love and Thunder was an undoubted disappointment, that doesn’t mean the god of thunder should be written off completely. He’s a fan favorite and we’d all like to see him return and see where his journey goes next.