One mention of Mephisto already has MCU fans rolling their eyes

Mephisto‘s name has resurfaced in the MCU community due to rumors of a possible connection to Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Unfortunately, fans were not eager to hear more about the villain after it was speculated that the comic book devil would be mentioned by Agatha’s son.

There was no excitement in the air over on r/MarvelStudios. Instead, there was disappointment and perhaps exhaustion. For some, Mephisto was seen as a joke, given the character’s heavy hype by fans during WandaVision. Others believed Marvel Studios might play with audiences once more, similar to what it did with Quicksilver/Ralph Bohner. Overall, not everyone believes this would be a legitimate reference and would be treated as a community easter egg.

Throughout WandaVision‘s 2021 run, many predicted Mephisto would be the show’s main antagonist, considering some of the comics it was based on featured the Marvel villain. Unfortunately, that was not the case, as Agatha became the series’ main antagonist, accompanied by a killer Grammy-nominated theme song.

Since then, there had been multiple speculations that Mephisto might appear elsewhere in the MCU, like in What If…? and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, though it ultimately did not occur. Hence, it’s understandable why the hype for this Marvel villain diminished, despite some who still believe that this character would appear in Coven of Chaos.

It’s unknown when or how this character will be referenced, aside from being mentioned by Nicholas Scratch. Fans hope these rumors won’t turn out to be another red herring, but only time will reveal whether Mephisto will be relevant to the show’s plot or a future storyline in the MCU. Because why mention him mentioned if he’s not going to do anything?