The oldest Marvel Disney Plus theory remains doomed never to occur as ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ loses a key character

WandaVision was great and all, no one’s disputing that, but there are a number of things that the acclaimed Disney Plus show didn’t manage to do that its upcoming spinoff, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, can make up for. Exploring Agatha’s love life and sexuality, for one, if you believe the rumors. Sadly, the most notorious fan theory that everyone has been convinced is going to happen one of these days, one that seemed to really have a shot of occurring in the series, has just been put on ice yet again.

Long before we were wondering who was going to be a Skrull in Secret Invasion or whether Brie Larson was going to show up in Ms. Marvel, Marvel fans were deadly certain that Mephisto was going to show up in WandaVision. Of course, the devil of the Marvel universe remains a no-show in the MCU, but that hasn’t stopped various rumors circulating about him. There’s even been some talk of Sacha Baron Cohen, no less, playing him in Ironheart, of all projects.

Image via Marvel Comics

According to the latest intel, though, we really shouldn’t expect Mephisto to be summoned up from the underworld in Agatha. According to scooper CWGST on Instagram, “Mephisto will NOT make an appearance in Agatha: Coven of Chaos.” For those excited by some infernal action from the demon in the franchise, however, there is some good news. Apparently, Mephisto will receive a name-check, in conjunction with Nicholas Scratch, Agatha’s son, who’s previously been rumored to feature.

Much like John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic or Stan Lee as a Watcher informant, Mephisto in the MCU feels like it could be one of those times a Marvel fan theory gains such a life of its own that it eventually becomes canon. So, even if he doesn’t show in Agatha: Coven of Chaos, we might not have to wait until hell freezes over for him to enter the fray.