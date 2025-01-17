‘One of my heroes’: Steven Spielberg, James Gunn, Ron Howard and the rest of Hollywood pay tribute to David Lynch

A chorus of Hollywood icons have come forward to pay tribute to David Lynch, after the iconic filmmaker sadly passed away at the age of 78. Lynch’s death was confirmed by his family in a Facebook post on Thursday, which mourned “a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us.”

While the family did not reveal a cause of death, the Eraserhead director last year revealed that he had been suffering from emphysema and was unable to leave the house. Now, scores of his director peers and fellow Hollywood juggernauts have taken to social media to remember Lynch, whom Steven Speilberg described as “as a singular, visionary dreamer.”

RIP David Lynch. You inspired so many of us. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KkZ1WgmzyV — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 16, 2025

The director, who cast Lynch in his 2022 film The Fabelmans, said in a statement to USA Today that Lynch “directed films that felt handmade,” adding that “the world is going to miss such an original and unique voice.” For his part, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn described Lynch — who co-created Twin Peaks and whose credits also include directing The Elephant Man and Mulholland Drive — as a filmmaker “who inspired so many of us.”

#RIPDavidLynch, a gracious man and fearless artist who followed his heart & soul and proved that radical experimentation could yield unforgettable cinema. https://t.co/uMsAxrzKFx — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) January 16, 2025

Ron Howard, meanwhile, remembered his fellow Best Director Academy Award nominee as a “gracious man and fearless artist who followed his heart [and] soul and proved that radical experimentation could yield unforgettable cinema.” Elsewhere, Jane Schoenbrun — whose 2024 film I Saw The TV Glow drew immediate comparisons to Lynch’s filmography upon its release — said Lynch “dedicated his life to opening a portal,” adding that the filmmaker’s “gift will reverberate for the rest of my life.”

Like Kafka, like Bacon, he dedicated his life to opening a portal. He was the first to show me another world, a beautiful one of love and danger I sensed but had never seen outside sleep. Thank you David your gift will reverberate for the rest of my life. https://t.co/pK2GDycV1Y — Jane Schoenbrun (@sapphicspielbrg) January 16, 2025

Erin Brockovich director Steven Soderbergh said in an interview with Associated Press that Lynch “was influential but impossible to imitate,” while Judd Apatow remembered the the director as “kind and hilarious and full of life.” Meanwhile, Joe Russo, one-half of the Marvel directing duo that is the Russo Brothers, lamented how “the world lost a master of cinema today.” Tributes to Lynch extended beyond his director colleagues and were led by actor and longtime Lynch muse, Kyle MacLachlan.

No one saw the world like David Lynch. The world lost a master of cinema today.



RIP. pic.twitter.com/9CfdgADMo8 — Joe Russo (@joerussotweets) January 16, 2025

The actor — who appeared in Lynch’s adaptation of Dune as well as Blue Velvet and Twin Peaks — wrote of his gratitude for the director in an emotional Instagram post. “Forty-two years ago, for reasons beyond my comprehension, David Lynch plucked me out of obscurity,” MacLachlan wrote. “[He] was an enigmatic and intuitive man with a creative ocean bursting forth inside of him.” MacLachlan was joined in his tribute by fellow stars of Lynch films Nicolas Cage and Lee Grant, who remembered him as “brave, brilliant, and a maverick” and “a one-of-a-kind artist,” respectively.

In the early 90s the production manager of a film I was working on built part of our shooting schedule around the broadcast of a TV show the crew refused to miss. The show was Twin Peaks. I became fascinated by David Lynch’s dreamscapes along with everyone else on the film. — Lee Grant (@TheLeeGrant) January 16, 2025

RIP David Lynch. A true artist, through and through. pic.twitter.com/qtcE8U4q3f — William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) January 16, 2025

In the music world, Sting — who starred in Dune — said Lynch was a “modern giant of the avant garde, while Billy Corgan — whose band Smashing Pumpkins contributed to the soundtrack of Lynch’s film Lost Highway — said “working with [Lynch] was like a dream out of one of his movies.”

