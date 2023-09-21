One of the worst movies ever made boldly re-releasing to take on the unstoppable Taylor Swift at the box office

Having not only caused five movies to move from their original release dates – as well as creating a rippled effect that’s even managed to drag John Cena into its orbit – everybody thought Taylor Swift would have the box office all to herself when The Eras Tour explodes into theaters.

At the very lowest end of projections it’s going to annihilate all standing records for a concert film within 72 hours, and there’s even a growing belief it could open as high as $150 million. And yet, a brave contender has decided that stepping up and going toe-to-toe with Taylor a full 21 years after its initial big screen bow is a risk worth taking, and that legendary production is… Britney Spears‘ Crossroads.

Image via Paramount

That’s right; a vanity project dubbed one of the worst movies ever made by a lot of people who aren’t dyed in the wool Britney supporters is heading back to multiplexes on Oct. 23, just 10 days after The Eras Tour tears the record books a new one. Timed to coincide with the release of its star’s upcoming tell-all memoir, it’s a counter-programming move that can’t be described as anything other than utterly fascinating.

Should Swifties meet Britney stans in the aisles of their local cinema, we could see things go full West Side Story as the two titans of pop do battle in a brand new arena, although it would at least be safe to say The Eras Tour will have made the majority of its money by then. You never know, maybe Spears will pull off the upset of the century.