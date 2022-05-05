One of the year’s best horror flicks is already feasting on awards contention

Few would have expected Sebastian Stan to play a delightfully evil cannibal after his heroic stint in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but then came Fresh.

The original horror flick has been hungry for success since its debut on Hulu, quickly becoming a cult film and widely praised, and now it’s looking to get some industry recognition in form of Primetime Emmys. The gruesome film boasts impressive performances from stars Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones, and that talent pull could help it boast a few awards.

In a report from Variety, it’s revealed the distributor Hulu is sending it in as a “for your consideration” for the outstanding television movie category. Fresh’s comedic edge to its horror is reminiscent of films like David Cronenberg’s Videodrome and Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead trilogy, proving horror-comedy remains a tentpole subgenre.

It’s been a lively few years for Stan, who has been breaking out of the Marvel shackles following several films as Bucky Barnes / The Winter Soldier. It’s not the first adult-oriented project for the actor, with him playing Tommy Lee in the erotically-fused Pam and Tommy series for Hulu. It’s all a far cry from his early days in Gossip Girl.

Fresh director Mimi Cave had only previously helmed music videos and shorts, but her first foray into features has been a success, and Emmys recognition will go a long way to boosting Fresh’s lifespan on streaming.

Fresh is currently available to stream on Hulu, with it tracking well with critics, currently boasting an 81 percent Rotten Tomatoes score.