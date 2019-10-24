Final Destination 2’s Opening Scene Just Happened In Real Life

While the Final Destination series has been scaring and freaking out moviegoers for nearly two decades, the franchise’s focus on Rube Goldberg-style freak accidents also had an unintended benefit. Sure, the never-ending deaths are a bit unsettling, but their highly improbable nature has, for many, removed any fear that they could happen in real life. Unfortunately, the illusion has been shattered now thanks to a recent traffic accident in Cohutta, Georgia earlier this week.

For those who might have forgotten, here’s a bit of a refresher. During the opening scene from 2003’s Final Destination 2, college student Kimberly Corman is driving down to Florida for spring break and has a deadly premonition of a traffic accident caused by a semi-truck carrying logs. Thankfully, she manages to avoid an untimely death by choosing not to get on the highway, inadvertently kicking off the events of the film.

As it turns out, a very similar accident unfolded just a few days ago. As you can see in the photos below, a lone motorist had their vehicle completely destroyed after some logs came loose from a truck. The lumber pierced the windshield and damaged the car beyond repair. Thankfully, the Whitfield County Fire Department shared that they were able to safely extract the motorist, who only suffered minor injuries.

If this freak accident hasn’t given you a reason to rewatch some of the original movies, it’s worth pointing out a franchise reboot is in the works, with New Line Cinema bringing Saw IV/V/VI/VIII writers Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan on board to pen the screenplay. We’re not sure if the two will borrow some plot elements from true stories, but we certainly hope that any death scenes they come up with for the new Final Destination don’t end up happening in real life.