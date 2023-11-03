‘Oppenheimer’ digital release date, confirmed

'Oppenheimer' fans can soon experience the film in the comfort of their own homes.

The Barbenheimer craze may be over, but half of that cultural phenomenon is making noise yet again, as Christopher Nolan’s latest film has gotten an official digital release date.

Oppenheimer was a massive success, critically and financially. The film was lauded by audiences and critics alike while scoring over $900,000,000 at the box office (per Box Office Mojo). Now, fans will soon get the chance to enjoy the Cillian Murphy-led movie from the comfort of their own home.

Oppenheimer makes its digital move soon

If you missed the global sensation in theaters, have no fear, for Oppenheimer has a digital release set for November 21.

Fans will be able to purchase a physical copy at their local stores (Target, Walmart, Best Buy, etc.) that day while also being able to stream the film at a cost via digital platforms like Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, etc. (per Variety).

Oppenheimer was distributed by Universal, and was Christopher Nolan’s first film since his falling out with Warner Bros., so Peacock subscribers will likely get to stream the film there, eventually. Interestingly, an exact Peacock release date has not been confirmed yet. Usually, Universal movies are available 45 days after their theater debuts. However, Oppenheimer was in theaters longer than most movies. While Emma Thomas, one of the film’s chief producers, told the Associated Press that fans could watchOppenheimer at home in “late November,” it’s unclear whether that also includes a Peacock release date.

If its colossal success in theaters was any indication, Oppenheimer should be expected to make quite the splash on the digital front. Bladders everywhere will be especially grateful this time around for that pause button!