Orphan: First Kill Rated R for “Bloody Violence”

The 2009 movie Orphan left the horror community unsettled, and with good reason. The movie touched on a bad idea that the child a loving but heartbroken couple adopted was anything but the child they anticipated bringing home.

Little Esther just wanted a family, and when Kate and John met her at the orphanage, it was clear to everyone that she was the missing piece of their family. Having suffered a devastating loss, they bonded with Esther immediately and brought her home to give her something she’d never had — stability and family.

Of course, it is a horror film, and fans soon discovered why. Although childlike in her physical form, Esther was wise beyond her years and far more terrifying than any child — or adult should be. As the family began learning more about Esther, it was discovered that she wasn’t a child at all; but an escaped patient from a psychiatric facility in Estonia.

It was announced in 2020 that a prequel to Orphan would be distributed, and fans have learned a bit more about the film in the months since. Orphan: First Kill has officially been rated R with noted bloody violence and more.

“Bloody violence, language, and brief sexual content.”

The 2009 film was rated R, and it’s not hard to understand why. There were many scenes in the movie that left you feeling unnerved and disturbed. Esther is capable of a lot and scarier; you wouldn’t initially expect it.

First Kill will undoubtedly showcase that sentiment exactly; the premise for the movie is as follows:

Orphan: First Kill, “Leena Klammer (aka Esther) orchestrates a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility and travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family. But Leena’s new life as “Esther” comes with an unexpected wrinkle and pits her against a mother who will protect her family at any cost.”

Orphan: First Kill is sure to be an experience for fans. The release date is TBD, but we’ll keep you updated.