Oscar Isaac And Sam Rockwell Starring In New Movie From In Bruges Director

Martin McDonagh is one of the best writers in the business, known for crafting screenplays that are as complex as they are ambitious, packed with fantastic dialogue that brings out the best in great actors.

So far it’s landed him an Academy Award, four BAFTAs, two Golden Globes and a barrage of critical acclaim, so it’s no surprise that the latest project from the In Bruges, Seven Psychopaths and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri scribe has assembled a star-studded ensemble right out of the gate.

As per Deadline, the mystery film has Oscar Isaac, Sam Rockwell and Christopher Walken signed already, the latter two previously having worked with McDonagh on Seven Psychopaths. Plot details, or any sort of information for that matter, remains firmly under lock and key, but we’re expecting big things given the talent attached.

Rockwell and Walken are a pair of the most reliable talents in the business, while Isaac is currently one of Hollywood’s most in-demand stars with a jam-packed schedule, so the prospect of teaming up with McDonagh and his regular collaborators must have proven too much to turn down.

The filmmaker currently has low-key Irish drama The Banshees of Inisherin in production, but then his untitled new endeavor is expected to pick up some serious steam.