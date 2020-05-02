Owen Wilson Reportedly Returning To MCU After Loki For Phase 4 Movie

“Wow.” That ought to tell you everything you need to know. Oh, right. I’m contractually obliged to write more than a single word. Procedures, procedures.

The “wow” in question is, of course, Owen Wilson, who will make his MCU debut in Loki before returning to the franchise in Marvel’s belated Phase 4, with a part reportedly lined up for the actor in Thor: Love and Thunder. It’s unclear how big said part will be, but sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us the Guardians will cameo in the film, which is now confirmed – say that his character is definitely in the current draft of the script. And we can only presume that his role in Loki will set him up for the fourth Thor movie.

In any case, it’ll probably be a while before we get more details on what exactly Wilson will be up to in the MCU. After all, though it didn’t seem likely anything ordinary would have the power to stop Marvel’s best laid plans for box office domination, a global pandemic with a global shutdown in tow changed all that.

Phase Four had been set to kick off with Black Widow on May 1st, but the film became one of cinema’s first casualties, with that date quickly becoming untenable. Scarlett Johansson’s long-awaited solo debut, like Liverpool FC’s Premier League title or Leeds United’s Premier League promotion, is now longer-awaited still.

Unlike the agony of English soccerists, however, those yearning for Black Widow do at least have a new date to look forward to. The film is now scheduled to drop on November 6th and I dearly hope it doesn’t get postponed further. If it does, lockdown has lasted a whole lot longer than anyone would want to deal with.

Back to Wilson though, and if you’re excited by the prospect of the Wowman in Thor: Love and Thunder, leave us a comment below. At this point, all they need is Ben Stiller and we could have a Zoolander 3 on our hands here.