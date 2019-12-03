With the summer blockbuster season now well and truly over, moviegoers around the world have been turning their attention to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and for good reason. As the last mega release of the year, Episode IX is looking to conclude the Sequel Trilogy which kicked off a few years ago with The Force Awakens, and with the film set to touch down in theaters later this month, excitement for its arrival is beginning to reach an all-time high.

Indeed, with only a matter of weeks left now until The Rise of Skywalker is with us, the TV spots have been coming thick and fast, and if you’ve been keeping up with all of the promotion thus far, most of what’s seen in this latest video up above should look pretty familiar to you. As a voiceover from Palpatine teases “the final battle,” we see Rey and Kylo squaring off, Rey practicing her Jedi skills, some classic space warfare and more, all while catching a few brief glimpses of some never before seen footage.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Gallery 1 of 14

Click to skip

























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Still, most of what’s here is recycled from previous promos and it looks like director J.J. Abrams has revealed as much as he’s willing to before the actual release day. Which is perfectly fine, as the various trailers and TV spots have already given us a ton to discuss and theorize over, from the return of the Emperor, to “Dark Rey,” to that brief tease of an ominous fate for the beloved C-3PO.

But while generating interest and excitement is one thing, we’ll find out if Disney and Lucasfilm can deliver on all the hype when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker finally reaches cinemas on December 20th.