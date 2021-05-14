New Pandemic Thriller In The Works From Scream Writer

There’s an argument to be made that the last thing audiences want to see on the big screen after the events of the last year are movies revolving around pandemics, whether it’s COVID-19 or otherwise. Everyone’s suffered since the Coronavirus made its presence felt on the global stage, but for some reason Hollywood was quick as a flash to turn it into a plot device.

We’ve already seen an alarmingly high number of projects that used the pandemic to tell their stories, and the results have been mixed to say the least. Borat Subsequent Moviefilm was basically forced to incorporate it into the storyline and used it for great comic effect, while Zoom horror Host was easily one of 2020’s best efforts in the genre.

On the other side of the coin, HBO Max’s Locked Down was a self-indulgent and cloying crime caper, and the less said about the Michael Bay-produced Songbird the better, although we should give a shout out to the no budget Corona Zombies that somehow managed to deliver an entire trilogy in less than eight months after it was followed by sequels Barbie & Kendra Save the Tiger King and Barbie & Kendra Storm Area 51.

The latest pandemic project in the works at least boasts some decent pedigree, with Scream writer Kevin Williamson writing a mystery script that’s set to be directed by John Hyams, who most recently helmed Netflix’s apocalyptic series Black Summer. The plot follows a college student and her best friend who head to her family’s lake house to quarantine in isolation, but it turns out that they’re not alone. That’s about all we know so far, but given the talent attached, let’s hope that it at least marks one of the better COVID-19 movies.