Paramount announces release date for animated ‘Transformers’ movie

Paramount has been reshuffling its deck yet again, moving the seventh and eighth Mission: Impossible movies back even further, while A Quite Place Part III was pushed six months from March to September of 2023, even if the Seth Rogen-produced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animation was actually moved forward by a week.

In among the announcements, the studio quietly unveiled the release date for the feature-length animated Transformers that’s being helmed by Toy Story 4‘s Academy Award-winning director Josh Cooley. Ant-Man and the Wasp scribes Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari were revealed to be tackling the script for the project set entirely on Cybertron, but it’s been a long time since we’ve gotten any official updates.

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Reveals First Look At Autobots And Decepticons 1 of 3

However, we know now that the Transformers will return to our screens a year after Steven Caple Jr.’s live-action Rise of the Beasts, with Cooley’s effort having been awarded a July 19, 2024 debut. The plot will be driven by the dynamic between Optimus Prime and Megatron as per the initial press release back in April of 2020, but everything else remains shrouded in mystery.

Paramount have been hit harder than many of its competitors during the pandemic, selling off a huge number of titles while delaying its heaviest hitters repeatedly, so we’ll be very interested to see whether the grand return of the Autobots and Decepticons on two fronts within the space of twelve months will reignite interest in the property to the degree the boardroom will be hoping.