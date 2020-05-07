Paramount Reportedly Eyeing Gal Gadot For G.I. Joe Reboot

Paramount seem determined one way or another to turn the G.I. Joe franchise into a success, despite their two attempts so far doing unspectacular business at the box office and failing to find much favor with either critics or fans. They seem to be going down the path already trodden by Fox’s time in charge of the X-Men and green-lighting reboots and spinoffs in an effort to finally get it right, but whether it works or not is anybody’s guess.

The upcoming and terribly-titled Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins instantly brings back memories of Hugh Jackman’s bungled first solo outing as Wolverine, but the subtitle is probably the studio’s call to let people know that this is a G.I. Joe movie. Because in Hollywood, any shred of name recognition needs to be exploited in order to appeal to the masses.

As for the main saga, the third installment is still going by the nonsensical moniker Ever Vigilant, and last we heard was still set to be directed by Disturbia and XXX: The Return of Xander Cage’s DJ Caruso. Meanwhile, we’ve also reported that the studio wants Dwayne Johnson to return as Roadblock in order to guarantee at least some box office success, and that he may bring his Hobbs & Shaw and Red Notice co-star Ryan Reynolds along for the ride.

In fact, it seems Paramount wants to complete the set and hire Red Notice’s female lead, Gal Gadot, as well. According to our sources – the same ones who said Extraction is getting a sequel and Reynolds had a cameo in Hobbs & Shaw, both of which were correct – the DCEU’s Wonder Woman is reportedly being eyed for the role of Lady Jaye, who was played by Adrianne Palicki in previous outing Retaliation.

While it’s admirable that they seem to be setting their sights so high, a franchise with a track record as spotty as G.I. Joe might have a tough time convincing A-listers like Reynolds and Gadot to jump aboard. That being said, their chances would massively increase if they got Johnson to reprise his role and take his new buddies with him. But no matter who ends up starring in these roles, it’s clear that Paramount is hoping to make the upcoming reboot much more appealing than the last one.