Paramount Reportedly Want The Russo Brothers To Direct G.I. Joe Reboot

The Russo brothers are on the top of everyone’s list when it comes to putting out a potential blockbuster and now it seems we may have an idea of what property they might take on next. Paramount is rebooting G.I. Joe, that much we know, and apparently, they’re looking at the Avengers: Endgame directors to help them reignite the franchise.

Paramount’s first mission to bring G.I. Joe to the big screen wasn’t a total failure. 2009’s G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra starring Channing Tatum and 2013’s G.I. Joe: Retaliation starring Dwayne Johnson were both profitable films, but their returns from the box office were nowhere near where the studio had hoped. So, the franchise ended up being relieved of duty instead of getting another sequel. But now it seems Paramount is ready to rally the troops once again, and to lead them into battle will be a pair of filmmakers that’ve directed the highest-grossing movie of all-time.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us Transformers is being rebooted and National Treasure 3 is in development, both of which have since been confirmed – Paramount’s G.I. Joe reboot is coming soon and the studio is reportedly hoping the Russo brothers will helm the project. It’s unclear if they’ll agree to take on this ambitious cinematic endeavor or if they’ve even been approached yet, but the studio’s definitely interested in them.

Of course, the Russo brothers aren’t the only big names rumored to be in the mix for the next cinematic chapter of the G.I. Joe legacy. Transformers star Mark Wahlberg is reportedly being eyed for the role of Duke, while Henry Golding’s Snake Eyes, who already has a spinoff coming, will also be in the film.

Paramount seems to be betting big on the Joes cashing in for the studio and they’re definitely pulling out all the stops to ensure that the mission is a complete success this time around. And if all this star power ends up making the ranks for the G.I. Joe reboot, then it looks like the franchise will be making a triumphant return to theaters.