Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles are ready for action in these three new character posters for Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The sequel to Paramount’s smash-hit 2020 video game adaptation isn’t even out until April, but the marketing machine is already in full swing for the movie, which is just an indication of how big the studio wants this one to be. As based on Sega’s sneaker-wearing speedster, the first Sonic managed to avoid the curse of many a video game film before it, so Paramount will be hoping the success can carry over into its follow-up.

And the big hook this time is, of course, the arrival of Knuckles the echidna on the scene, as voiced by the confusingly sexy Idris Elba. What’s more, following his cameo at the end of the last movie, Tails (with video game actress Colleen O’Shaughnessey reprising her role) will have a much larger presence in this one.

Both of these iconic characters, along with Ben Schwartz’s Sonic, get the spotlight with these new posters, which you can check out via the gallery below:

Each poster sports a “2” pun related to its character. Sonic has a James Bond-like “license 2 quill”, while Tails is “ready 2 kick tail” and it’s “time 2 punch in” for Knuckles. Grouping these posters together makes it seem like the trio will be buddies in the film, but we know that’s not the case from the trailers.

As per Knuckles’ first appearance in the games, Jim Carrey’s returning villain Dr. Robotnik will initially hoodwink Knuckles into allying with him as he hunts for the Master Emerald. But something tells us Knuckles will ultimately side with Sonic and friends by the end. Especially given his upcoming spinoff show (that fans are hoping will be the start of an extended Sonic-verse).

Also starring James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, and Adam Pally, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 races into theaters this April 8.