Patrick Stewart Reportedly In Talks To Cameo As Professor X In MCU

The multiverse is in. Superhero movies and TV shows are finally realizing the potential of the multiverse concept to create some epic fan-pleasing crossovers, with Sony dipping their toes into the idea with Into the Spider-Verse back in 2018 and The CW serving up “Crisis on Infinite Earths” earlier this year. Marvel is getting into the game soon, too, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And it just might feature a cameo from an X-Men icon.

We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones who told us last year that Percy Jackson is being rebooted as a streaming series and Ahsoka Tano is coming to The Mandalorian – that Marvel is in talks with none other than Sir Patrick Stewart to reprise his role as Charles Xavier in the upcoming world-hopping sequel starring Benedict Cumberbatch. The plan would be for him to pop up for a quick cameo as Stephen Strange visits the Fox universe. What’s more is that the studio apparently has hopes for a few of the other original X-Men to turn up, too.

From what we’re hearing, the two parties are still only in talks, but this is obviously exciting for X-fans to hear. We’ll be getting a new Professor X in the MCU eventually, but not in time for DS2 and as such, it’s the perfect opportunity to connect up the Marvel and Fox franchises ahead of the mutants being folded into the MCU. A sort of final farewell for the original cast, a la Days of Future Past.

Behind The Scenes Photos From X-Men: Days Of Future Past That Every Fan Should See 1 of 30

Click to skip

























































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, Stewart has said in the past that he believes he’s done with Charles, seeing as Logan was the perfect send-off for the mutant mentor. But he once stated that he was done as Jean-Luc Picard as well, and he’s now playing the character again, so you can never say for sure what’ll happen. If Marvel can impress him with their plans, it’s possible he could be convinced to return. Hugh Jackman, though, that’s another story.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is due to arrive in theaters on March 25th, 2022.