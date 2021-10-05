Patrick Wilson Pitches James Gunn An Aquaman/Conjuring Crossver

Patrick Wilson and James Wan are no strangers to collaborating with each other, having first struck up a rapport when the filmmaker directed him in Insidious. Since then, they’ve gone on to re-team for Insidious: Chapter 2, The Conjuring trilogy, Annabelle Comes Home, Aquaman and sequel The Lost Kingdom, while Wilson is set to make his feature directorial debut on the Wan-produced fifth Insidious.

The duo are currently deep into production on their blockbuster superhero sequel, with the actor making waves when a behind the scenes image revealed he’d gotten supremely jacked to return as the deposed Orm. Noted Twitter user James Gunn was recently firing out ideas and fielding pitches after sparking the rumor mill into life when he teased that The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special would introduce one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s best-ever characters.

For reasons unknown, the conversation soon turned to Casper the Friendly Ghost ripoffs from decades past, before Wilson stepped in to offer up the crossover to end all crossovers.

This is a multi-thousand dollar idea.

Technically, Warner Bros. have the means to make it happen seeing as they own the rights to both Aquaman and The Conjuring, and it would be hilarious to see the former ruler of Atlantis bump into the Warrens while on a haunted camping trip. Sadly, we can probably rule this one out from ever seeing the light of day.