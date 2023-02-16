Paul Rudd knows he’s put a target on his back for saying ‘no one cares’ about the Quantum Realm

MCU actors often get in trouble while doing press for their latest superhero project by saying something that angers Marvel. Typically, and especially if they happen to be named Mark Ruffalo or Tom Holland, they might let a major spoiler slip. We’ve never found out exactly what happens to these loose-lipped leading performers, but you’ll often hear jokes (we hope) about the studio having snipers waiting in the wings.

Well, Paul Rudd might have triggered these Marvel assassins with a hilarious comment he’s made while promoting Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. During a brilliantly chaotic interview with British daytime program This Morning, Rudd sat down for tea and biscuits and opened up about his new MCU threequel. Probably a bit too much, actually. When asked to explain what the Quantum Realm is, Rudd joked that it’s located in “a very strange part of New Jersey” before switching tracks and blithely commenting that “no one cares.”

The Avengers: Endgame star then attempted to backtrack by starting to reel off a more studio-approved answer that it’s “a universe below our feet,” until he admitted that he knows he’s put his own foot in it. “By the way,” he continued. “I thought ‘that joke went too far, Marvel’s not gonna like that I just said no one cares.'”

This is just the latest example of Rudd finding a rib-tickling way to let us know that he has no clue about the wider MCU lore. His finest Marvel press tour moments remains his priceless answer when asked what Thor’s hammer is called. Ironically, he somewhat predicted the future by namechecking his future Quantumania co-star.

And yet, despite knowing nothing about the Marvel universe, all the fans still love him. That’s the power of Paul Rudd for you.