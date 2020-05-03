Paul Walker Reportedly Returning For Fast & Furious 10 As Well

Paul Walker’s tragic death in 2013 looked like it was going to bring the Fast & Furious franchise to an early end, especially since the conclusion of the seventh film in the series gave his character a beautiful sendoff, reducing audiences around the world to tears in the process. By using existing footage, visual effects and even Walker’s brothers as body doubles, the movie was able to be completed while also paying tribute to the beloved actor. But it turned out that that was far from the end for the box office juggernaut.

Ever since then, the Fast & Furious franchise has continued to prosper, going from strength to strength and also establishing a promising spinoff series last year, as Hobbs & Shaw earned over $750 million at the box office and will soon see a sequel. But as far as mainline installments go, Fast & Furious 9 is up next and much to the surprise of no one, speculation has already begun to run rampant on if Walker’s Brian O’Conner will be back for more.

Of course, the studio has yet to announce anything regarding the character’s involvement, but there’ve been numerous reports that say Brian will indeed show up, likely only via a small cameo. But it seems his presence in the franchise won’t end there, as sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Han would return in Fast & Furious 9 and that Ryan Reynolds had a cameo in Hobbs & Shaw, both of which were correct – say that Brian will be back in Fast & Furious 10, too. And while his exact role in the film is unknown, we’re told it’ll be something more substantial than just a cameo.

Details beyond that remain unclear, but hopefully we’ll learn a bit more about the character’s future in the franchise when Fast & Furious 9 speeds into theaters in April 2021 – almost 12 months after it was initially expected. You can thank the coronavirus pandemic for that. Afterwards, the series will then come to a close with the tenth installment, which is due to be with us the year after, in April 2022.