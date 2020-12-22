Paul W.S. Anderson Says Never Say Never About Resident Evil Return

Paul W.S. Anderson’s association with Resident Evil yielded the single highest-grossing series of video game adaptations ever made, with the six installments earning over $1.2 billion at the box office. As well as reinforcing his reputation as the go-to guy when you want a gaming favorite adapted into a mind-numbing action blockbuster, the franchise also summed up his career in a microcosm.

From 2002’s first outing to 2016’s The Final Chapter, the movies never found much favor with critics at all and were of little interest to most general audiences, but they boasted a dedicated and loyal following who turned up in their numbers every time. Hollywood clearly believes there’s plenty of mileage left in the brand, too, because it didn’t take long for two competing reboots to be announced.

Literally four months after The Final Chapter was released, production company Constantin Films revealed that a new version of Resident Evil is in the works. Shooting is currently underway with director Johannes Roberts at the helm and a cast of rising stars assembled including Hannah John-Kamen, Kaya Scodelario, Tom Hopper and Robbie Amell, with the movie set to hit theaters in September 2021.

Netflix are also working on a live-action TV show being developed concurrently with animated series Infinite Darkness, but if that still isn’t enough Resident Evil for your liking, then Anderson has refused to rule out a return somewhere down the line.

In a recent interview promoting Monster Hunter, which was pulled from Chinese theaters and bombed at the domestic box office, but because of the kind of year we’re having is still the number one movie in America, Anderson’s response was “never say never” when asked about the possibility. And though that may excite some fans, there’s already more than enough new content on the horizon as it is without having him return to the well.