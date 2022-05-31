People are irrevocably horny for Miles Teller after ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Top Gun: Maverick has flown into cinemas, picking up plenty of positive reviews from critics and audiences along the way, but people are acting unwise after locking their eyes upon star Miles Teller.

While he’s been around for over a decade, with appearances in critically acclaimed movies like The Spectacular Now and Whiplash, alongside roles in several notable duds like 2015’s ill-fated Fantastic Four reboot and the middling Divergent series. But, much like the Terminator, he’s back.

Starring as the mustachioed pilot Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw in Maverick, he’s ignited a whole section of the internet, who can barely contain their thirst. Sometimes all a man needs to be appealing really is just a mustache. And a six-pack. Also, being a Hollywood star helps.

The ideal male form does exist, people, and it’s whatever Teller is doing in Top Gun.

Miles Teller has always been able to get it. https://t.co/iUfK1Y6jRT — regan acosta (@racosta44) May 30, 2022

miles teller in top gun w his moustache and bleached hair doing lil dancey dance during the beach volleyball scene… yea i need him — hi (@thisnotwhoiam) May 28, 2022

miles teller with a pornstache is what i needed in my life — ˗ˏˋfrosty ˎˊ˗ (@ohpuckyeah) May 28, 2022

It’s a refreshing change of pace, but there’s a long way to go before Teller hits the “daddy areas” that Oscar Isaac and Pedro Pascal so valiantly top.

so no one was gonna tell me about how sexy miles teller is with a mustache in top gun?????? — alyssa sposetti🌿✨ (@leejoblonski) May 27, 2022

Different strokes for different folks, however, and some are not even slightly buying into the Teller rebrand.

i had to look him up please tell me ppl aren’t actually salivating over this man 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/EIza0MnTnF — m☭ (@bloodorangeeee) May 30, 2022

Miles Teller has always been great. It’s not his fault he looks like guy who called you dickrash in high-school. — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) May 30, 2022

The internet loves being down bad, though. Just a few weeks ago it was She-Hulk who had the internet in the palms of her giant green hands. Slight change of pace that today’s thirst target isn’t green, for better or worse.

Top Gun: Maverick is currently in theaters, and has secured an impressive start to its box office run, grossing $248 million globally through its opening weekend.