It’s not often that a movie has such an impact that no matter how long it’s been since you last saw it, you’ll never forget what happened. That’s how it is⏤and likely always will be⏤for the children’s film Bridge to Terabithia. Anyone who has seen it or read the book on which it’s based can attest to its memorable effects and confirm that it’s one of the best family movies ever⏤and also one of the most devastating.

The film was released in 2007 and follows the lives of pre-teens Jesse and Leslie as they create the magical land of Terabithia in order to escape from the overwhelming tolls of their own reality. The film stars a young Josh Hutcherson, who later went on to appear in the Hunger Games franchise as Peeta Mellark.

Anyone who watched this movie as a kid remembers the significant effect it had on them, and some even consider it the saddest movie they’ve ever seen, as evidenced by some recent reactions on Twitter.

The movie is beautiful but absolutely heartbreaking⏤one of those films that changes on a dime with one significant scene. It teaches kids valuable life lessons by exploring the harsh realities that many young people face, including trauma and death. Perhaps many still find the film upsetting not because of the horrific events that occur, but because this was one of their first experiences confronting the difficult subject matter.

The film was based on the 1997 novel of the same name by author Katherine Paterson and pulled in a hefty $137 million worldwide at the box office. Besides Hutcherson, the film also starred AnnaSophia Robb, who is well-known for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Zooey Deschanel, who is best known for her iconic role in the sitcom New Girl.

If you have yet to see Bridge to Terabithia, then do yourself a favor and experience this incredible movie that’s equally relevant for children and adults immediately. Those of you who have seen the film can watch it now on Amazon Prime Video to re-experience all of its highs and lows and reminisce with friends about the effects it had on you as a kid.