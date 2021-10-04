Home / movies

The Best Family Movies On Prime Video

Do you remember the last time you sat down and watched an entertaining or compelling family movie? They are a huge help to anyone who wants to bond with the most important people in their life! Luckily, Prime Video has many family-friendly options in their stream that are perfect for the holidays or any season.

We put together a list of the best family movies to help inspire you to choose what to watch next when in good company!

Toy Story 4

The sequel of the acclaimed Toy Story 3 follows Woody, resigned to the spot of caretaker of his owner, gets a new addition in his toy circle: Forky. With a new toy friend, Woody gets to learn and expand his horizons. New stories and tales await Woody as he goes on an unwanted adventure.
  • IMDB Rating: 7.7
  • Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy
  • Starring: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts
The LEGO Movie

Meet Emmet, an ordinary LEGO worker who gets mistakenly recognized as a Master Builder and journeys worldwide with friends he never dreamed of having. His mission: to stop an evil tyrant from gluing the world. Lego, the classic building-block toy, has ventured into movies, and that’s a good thing.
  • IMDB Rating: 7.7
  • Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy
  • Starring: Chris Pratt, Will Ferrell, Elizabeth Banks.
Miracle on 34th Street

A kind old man decides to go on a quest: to be the real Santa Claus. After getting lots of attention and being labeled as senile, a lawyer decides to defend him in court. A delightful, charming, and timeless story, Miracle of 34th Street is one of the greatest Christmas stories of all time.
  • IMDB Rating: 7.9
  • Genre: Comedy, Drama, Family
  • Starring: Edmund Gwenn, Maureen O’Hara, John Payne
The Lion King

After losing his father to a plot to overcome the throne, the rightful heir, Simba, starts his journey from the ground up. Meeting precious friends and going on exciting adventures, Simba matures and realizes the importance of friendship and loyalty on his way back to Pride Rock. Enjoy the updated 3D version of this classic tale (no pun intended).
  • IMDB Rating: 6.8
  • Genre: Animation, Adventure, Drama
  • Starring: Donald Glover, Beyoncé, Seth Rogen
Coming 2 America

The sequel to Coming to America, the movie portrays Akeem (newly-crowned king of Zamunda) and Semmi (his partner) traveling across the globe, all the way back to Queens, New York. They then proceed to find Akeem’s long-lost son and heir to the throne. Enjoy a few laughs with this laugh-out-loud, holiday-fun film.
  • IMDB Rating: 5.3
  • Genre: Comedy
  • Starring: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Shari Headley
Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time 

In the first Amazon original stand-up special, Jim Gaffigan spends some quality time with his family and his audience. A 4-time Grammy-nominated comedian who has enough fuel to spark the laughs of all. Stay tuned and enjoy the show! Families will particularly love his family-focused humor.
  • IMDB Rating: 7.6
  • Genre: Comedy
  • Starring: Jim Gaffigan
The Family Man

An utterly average man faces marital problems while fighting terrorism on his special job at the National Investigation Agency. Facing numerous troubles from both sides, Srikant must balance his life not to involve his family with his work. The Family Man is an action and fun-packed production.
  • IMDB Rating: 8.8
  • Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama
  • Starring: Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani
Back To The Rafters

This sequel brings the Rafter family back after six years since Packed To The Rafters last aired. Dave and Julie started a new life with their youngest daughter, Ruby, while the older children still have their own struggles in life. A heart-warming and family-oriented film. 
  • IMDB Rating: 7.4
  • Genre: Comedy, Drama, Family
  • Starring: Erik Thomson, Rebecca Gibney, Hugh Sheridan
Family films are an easy way to spend time with relatives and friends of the family? Prime Video offers plenty of terrific family movies, so join Prime Video or rent a family-related movie today to enjoy while spending a quality evening with your loved ones.

