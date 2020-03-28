Peter Parker Will Reportedly Bond With Venom Symbiote In Spider-Man 4

Based on the first trailer for this summer’s Morbius, it looks like the extension of the character-sharing agreement between Marvel Studios and Sony has made it possible to blur the lines between the MCU and their rival’s own plans for a shared comic book universe. Kevin Feige admitted that Tom Holland’s Peter Parker was likely to appear in the Sony-verse at some point, and with several Easter Eggs and one blatant Michael Keaton cameo in the Morbius footage, it looks like some kind of crossover is definitely on the cards.

Under the terms of the new deal, Sony can’t use Spider-Man as a main character, but they are free to include the web-slinger as either a supporting player or in brief cameo appearances, and with Morbius seemingly sowing the seeds for the Sinister Six, fans are eager to see how the upcoming Venom 2 continues to expand the idea of the MCU’s Spidey jumping between two franchises given the history between the two characters from the comic books.

Of course, a crossover has been rumored previously, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us the Guardians will cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder and Taskmaster will be the main villain in Black Widow, both of which have since been confirmed – that Sony and Marvel’s plans are a lot more ambitious than that. And that’s because they have something very exciting in store for us.

New Venom Fan Art Gives The Sinister Symbiote A Classic Look 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

According to our intel, Venom will eventually become aware of Peter Parker at some point and during the course of Eddie Brock’s proposed third solo outing, the two will become separated and the symbiote will make its way over to the MCU to bond with Spidey. It’ll eventually return to Eddie, we’re told, but it’ll be with Peter for most of Spider-Man 4 and this means we could once again be seeing the symbiote storyline play out on the big screen, although hopefully it gets handled a lot better than it did the last time they tried it.

As if the synergy across the MCU wasn’t enough already, it now appears that certain elements in the future are set to tie in with events going on at an entirely different studio. Sony will be surely wanting to utilize Spider-Man as much as possible, of course, but let’s just hope it doesn’t end up interfering with the quality of the character’s standalone adventures across town at Marvel.