Peter Will Reportedly Get Help From A Familiar Ally In Spider-Man 3

When Marvel Studios announced their Phase Four delays due to the uncertainty created by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Spider-Man 3 wasn’t mentioned. Tom Holland’s Peter Parker is set to get a third solo outing in July 2021, and shooting is still set to get underway in July of this year. Assuming things don’t get any worse with the coronavirus, that is.

But for an awfully high profile film that’s only months away from heading into production, we haven’t really heard a whole lot about it. Which is especially frustrating since Far From Home ended on the cliffhanger that saw the hero’s secret identity being revealed to the world, which will surely act as the main thrust of the plot. Clearly, then, Spidey will need some help and thankfully, it sounds like he’ll be getting just that.

Spider-Man: Far From Home HD Stills 1 of 15

Already we’ve heard that Matt Murdock will wind up being Peter’s lawyer in Spider-Man 3, but beyond that, it seems he’ll get assistance from a familiar ally, with Nick Fury also set to show up and lend some help as the young hero tries to clear his name. At least, that’s according to sources close to WGTC, the same ones who told us Taskmaster would be the main villain in Black Widow, a Justice League Dark show is coming to HBO Max and Ryan Reynolds had a cameo in Hobbs & Shaw.

It’s unclear how big of a role Fury will have, but with everything else going on in the threequel, he probably won’t have as big a presence as he did in Far From Home. Still, it’s nice that the MCU fan favorite will be swinging by to help out Spider-Man and we look forward to watching the two of them interact again, after they proved to be such an entertaining pair in the last film.