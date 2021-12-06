Petition asking for no more Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith interviews has over 20,000 signatures

A petition on Change.org has garnered over 20,000 signatures in a week. The petition’s topic? A plea to stop Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith interviews.

“Not everything has to be public knowledge,” one commenter on the petition said.

The Smiths are one of the more forthcoming celebrity couples of the last decade and they have a tendency to share intimate details of their relationship as if they were reading off a grocery list.

For example, we know that the couple had an open relationship after a “come to God” fight where they laid it all on the line. We know she had a dalliance with singer August Alsina. We know that Will Smith throws up after sex.

The couple’s been married for 23 years and Jada was never a traditionalist, Will Smith recently told GQ.

“Jada never believed in conventional marriage…. Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship,” Will Smith said. “So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up. There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection.”

So yeah, we know enough.

“I’m sick and tired of hearing the BS that goes on in their personal lives. It’s exhausting. I’ve muted their names everywhere, AND STILL SEE THIS!! I’m sick of their weirdness. Make it STOP!!!” one commenter said.

Other commenters say the couple is responsible for the bankrupting family values, which is a big burden to put on just two people.

“Because they’re breaking down the moral of family values. With every interview their following of the demonic type figures in their life have caused so much damage to their children “in my opinion!” a commenter said.

The petition itself doesn’t really have a description besides “Poor Will smith…” so it’s probably not to be taken that seriously. However, 20,000 signatures is a lot. Most of it seems to be an issue with the couple sharing their sex life with everyone.

“It’s disgusting. Inflation shared is NOT needed. Their whole relationship is odd, Jada is using will and its disheartening.” Another commenter agreed. “TMI. Oversharing doesn’t make you relatable, just super gross. No one cares about your sex life.”

Have we finally reached the breaking point for oversharing with the Smiths? Time will tell.

Will Smith can currently be seen in the biography film King Richard, where he plays the father of tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams. The film has a 91 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 98 percent audience score.