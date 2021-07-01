New Photos From The Batman Showcase The Next Dark Knight

Matt Reeves’ The Batman comes at an interesting time for the titular hero. Warner Bros’ plan to abandon Zack Snyder and Ben Affleck’s take on the Dark Knight was derailed when Zack Snyder’s Justice League became an unexpected hit and audiences began clamoring for his story to be continued. The chances of the Snyderverse continuing now seem slim, but Affleck will reprise the role in The Flash alongside Michael Keaton’s Burtonverse Batman.

Intense hype for both those appearances has meant that Robert Pattinson’s hot new Batman in town has been somewhat sidelined. Some of that is down to the delays caused by COVID (including Pattinson himself testing positive). Warner Bros. had to pause production on several occasions but, after multiple postponements, it’s now confirmed that the pic will premiere in March 2022.

Now the hype fires are beginning to flicker into life once more, as we have new pictures from EW giving us our best look at Pattinson’s Batman yet. Check them out:

This is far from our first glimpse of Pattinson in the batsuit, but it cements the early reports that the primary inspiration was artist Lee Bermejo, most notably in elements like the hand-stitched leather cowl. It’s also interesting that the logo seems lifted from Rocksteady’s Arkham video games, and there are still theories that it may be constructed from the gun that killed his parents.

Though the release is still some way off, we’re starting to see more material from the movie leak that gives us an idea of what to expect so let’s hope we see more images like this soon. While interest in The Batman has cooled off slightly since that first trailer dropped I reckon it’ll be back with a vengeance in late summer as Warner Bros kicks the marketing campaign into high gear.

The Batman will swoop into theaters on Mach 4, 2022.