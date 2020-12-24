New Terrifier 2 Photo Will Haunt Your Dreams Tonight

Terrifier has built up a solid following since its 2016 release, with Damien Leone’s film bringing us the terrifying Art the Clown. A sequel is on the way in 2021, and we’ve already received a trailer and various details about it. Now, Leone has provided his Facebook followers with a promising update on Terrifier 2, which confirms that they’re at the editing stage of production.

The filmmaker explained that the project is well on the way to completion, albeit with the usual potential for pick-up shooting to take place. From the statement, it appears that a lot of effort was put in to top some of the more distinctive scares in the first instalment and that the final cut may be ready within 2-3 months. However, Leone also noted that they don’t yet have an official premiere date, after its initial October 2020 launch was pushed back due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Here’s an abridged version of what he had to say, along with the photo he shared:

“I am pleased to announce that we are now officially editing Terrifier 2. I don’t like to say we have ‘officially wrapped’ because there will be an inevitable 1 or 2 days of pick-up shots and inserts needed once we have a rough cut of the film assembled but the hard work is done and we essentially have the entire film in the can (or on the drives).”

The latest shot from the movie is another of Art, shown in what might be a child’s room holding a person’s hand. And as is to be expected, fans of the character, and evil clowns in general, are unlikely to be disappointed. In terms of the plot, Terrifier 2 concerns Art being resurrected a year after the events of the original and hunting two siblings on Halloween night.

While we don’t yet have a specific idea of when the movie will hit theaters (or more likely, streaming platforms), it does seem that Leone is close to completing the picture. It’s also unclear when the planned comic book prequel will arrive, given that it was originally supposed to tie into the October release.

How do you think Terrifier 2 will turn out, though? As ever, let us know in the comments section down below.