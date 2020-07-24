Watch: Art The Clown Returns In First Terrifier 2 Trailer

Slasher movie Terrifier might not have made a huge impact upon its release back in 2018, but it was still popular enough to warrant a sequel, and now we finally have the first bit of footage from Terrifier 2, which promises another bloody ride featuring the terrifying Art the Clown.

Plot-wise, the story will be set on Halloween and sees a teenage girl named Sienna (Lauren LaVera) taking her younger brother trick or treating, whereupon she’s targeted by the aforementioned murderous mime Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton), who’s been resurrected following his apparent death at the end of the first film.

This trailer, though brief, does at least promise a bigger, bloodier and more terrifying sequel, one that should have no issue pleasing those who found much to like in the original. Again, Terrifier is hardly the biggest horror franchise out there, but it certainly has its fanbase who champion Art as one of the genre’s scariest icons, and they should be happy with what’s on offer here.

For those unfamiliar, Terrifier was a low-budget and fairly simple slasher movie, which stood out for its brutality and Psycho-esque bait and switch of protagonist more than anything else. In that regard, the sequel at least looks to be bringing a few interesting new elements to the table to propel the franchise forward, while still retaining what made the first film such a hit with horror fans.

Of course, horror sequels are always a tricky proposition, with many failing to recapture what made their predecessors so great, but Art the Clown looks ready for more gruesome bloodshed and all things considered, Terrifier 2 is shaping up to be a worthy follow-up to director Damien Leone’s beloved cult classic.