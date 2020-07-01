First Plot Details For Labyrinth 2 Reportedly Revealed

1986’s Labyrinth flopped on its original release and made back just half its budget. It also received very mixed reviews from critics, with Gene Siskel calling it “awful” with a “pathetic story” and Roger Ebert saying it “never really comes alive.” But ever since its premiere, the film has gradually increased in stature, becoming a hit on home video and later, DVD. Now, it’s a bona fide cult classic and Labyrinth 2 is on its way.

This has been in the works since at least 2016, when Nicole Perlman announced she was writing the script, with Evil Dead and Don’t Breathe director Fede Álvarez attached to helm. That take on the project eventually fell through, but we heard last month that Doctor Strange‘s Scott Derrickson would be directing with a script by Maggie Levin.

Now, sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us the leads in Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be young teens and a new Scream movie is in the works, both of which were correct – have revealed the broad strokes of the plot. If you’ll recall, Labyrinth saw a young girl dealing with a wish gone wrong and being told by the Goblin King that she has to solve a maze to save her baby brother. Labyrinth 2 will seemingly build upon that, as we’re still going to get the titular maze, but this time we’ll see a young woman dealing with a powerful Goblin Queen.

Obviously, David Bowie (RIP) can’t reprise the role, so let’s hope they get someone as ethereal and somehow innately mystical for the part. Would Tilda Swinton be too obvious? After all, she has worked with Derrickson before on Doctor Strange.

Unfortunately, everything else about the film is currently a mystery, though given the success of Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, I hope the project will use similar puppeteering combined with CGI enhancements in order to preserve the tactile aesthetic of the first movie.

Here’s hoping we get a release date for Labyrinth 2 soon, but 2022 looks like a decent prediction.