Poison Ivy Will Reportedly Make Her DCEU Debut In The Suicide Squad

We only just got Birds of Prey earlier this year, but Margot Robbie has already got one more movie outing as Harley Quinn in the bag in the form of The Suicide Squad. There are hopes for further adventures for the Clown Princess, too. And whatever form they take, DC fans are sure praying they’ll involve Poison Ivy, as they’re desperate to see the Harley/Ivy relationship explored on the big screen.

We’ve previously been told not to expect Dr. Pamela Isley in the Task Force X sequel, as writer/director James Gunn has elected to go for much more obscure characters alongside Harley instead. However, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Viola Davis was returning for The Suicide Squad and the Justice League Snyder Cut is coming to HBO Max – that Ivy will be in the movie after all.

From what we understand, her involvement is being kept tightly under wraps – we couldn’t even get a name for who might be playing her – and the character’s presence will likely amount to a small cameo which will set up a bigger role for her later down the line. That’s the extent of what we know right now, but rest assured, as long as she isn’t cut in post-production, Ivy will be making her DCEU debut as soon as next summer.

Of course, Gunn is no stranger to slipping surprise cameos into his superhero movies that make the fans go crazy (see: Howard the Duck in Guardians of the Galaxy or starry guest stars like Sylvester Stallone and David Hasselhoff in Guardians Vol. 2). Obviously, there’s typically less continuity in the DCEU than there is in the MCU, but Gunn could be bringing some of that sensibility over with him from Marvel. Where Ivy could properly make her mark on the franchise, though, is currently unknown.

In any case, thanks to production wrapping prior to the pandemic, The Suicide Squad is still on course to hit theaters in August 2021. Meaning we’ve got just over a year until we get to meet the DCEU’s take on the character.