Home / movies

Polarizing ‘Star Wars’ take believes ‘The Last Jedi’ got Luke Skywalker spot-on

Star Wars Luke Last Jedi Milk
Image via Lucasfilm / Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Review of:
Reviewed by: David James
Rating:
No Rating
On January 12, 2023
Last modified:January 12, 2023

Summary:

More Details

Star Wars fans will be debating The Last Jedi until the heat death of the universe. Hell, even if there’s two surviving humans eking out a lonely existence on some isolated frozen moon, one of them will probably pipe up with “yeah, but the Holdo maneuver breaks Star Wars space battles, Rian Johnson is such a hack.”

Though the film has seen something of a critical reevaluation by fans in the wake of the dreadful The Rise of Skywalker, the conversation is still ongoing. Now, a post on Reddit is generating discussion about whether Johnson got Luke Skywalker right and, as usual, it’s splitting opinion:

I think The Last Jedi got Luke Skywalker right from StarWars

Posting this on r/StarWars in 2019 would have seen you burnt at the stake, but now at least there’s a lot of agreement:

Comment from discussion SavisSon’s comment from discussion "I think The Last Jedi got Luke Skywalker right".

We also firmly agree that J.J. Abrams didn’t leave Johnson with a lot of options after what he established in The Force Awakens:

Comment from discussion astroK120’s comment from discussion "I think The Last Jedi got Luke Skywalker right".

Another poster smartly identifies that in real life, people don’t just have a linear progression through their existence; they fail, succeed, fail again and develop from there. Luke experiencing a moment of genuine triumph and enlightenment in Return of the Jedi doesn’t mean he won’t ever succumb to his emotions:

Comment from discussion astroK120’s comment from discussion "I think The Last Jedi got Luke Skywalker right".

We have to admit that after a half-decade of reading various incarnations of this argument, we’re also ready to move on to something else:

Comment from discussion Jesserjw’s comment from discussion "I think The Last Jedi got Luke Skywalker right".

Johnson’s long-in-development Star Wars trilogy is still theoretically in the works at Lucasfilm, with the director confirming that he’s still in conversation with Kathleen Kennedy about it. Once he’s wrapped up Knives Out 3, maybe he’ll finally get around to making them… at which point we fully expect a fresh tidal wave of debate that’ll see us through to the mid-2030s.