The Politician Star Reportedly On WB’s Wishlist To Play New Superman

Henry Cavill can continue to insist that he’s still the Man of Steel all he wants, but it seems like Warner Bros. is ready to move on. The studio is currently compiling a list of actors they want to take over the role and according to our sources – the same ones who said J.J. Abrams had been offered a Green Lantern and/or Superman movie months ago, which Variety confirmed the other day – one of the names being discussed is David Corenswet.

The 26-year-old has risen to fame recently due to his performance in Netflix’s The Politician. He’s also appeared in House of Cards, Elementary, Instinct and Affairs of State. Portraying Clark Kent on the big screen would inevitably launch the young actor into stardom though, if Warner Bros. does decide to go with him instead of the other options.

Despite being ranked as the best Superman of all-time by many, rumors about Cavill’s departure from the role have been swirling for months. Though nothing’s officially been confirmed as of yet, all of these new reports certainly imply that his time as the iconic superhero is quickly coming to an end.

Zack Snyder Shares More Justice League Images In Honor Of Snyder Cut Movement 1 of 21

Click to skip







































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Idris Elba, Armie Hammer and Michael B. Jordan have all been connected to the role at one point or another. J.J. Abrams, however, has expressed his desire to cast a younger performer in the upcoming flick. Cavill is 36-years-old, meaning everyone on that aforementioned list is either older than him or only a few years younger.

If the filmmaker really wants to pick a more youthful face to lead the franchise, Corenswet certainly makes a lot of sense. He also definitely has that classic Superman look that would instantly endear him to audiences. Then again, it would be awesome to finally see a black man cast in the role for the first time instead of the traditional dark-hair, blue-eyed actor.

Tell us, though, do you think Corenswet would be a good choice to play Superman going forward? Sound off in the comments section with your thoughts.