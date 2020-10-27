Creepy kids have been a fixture of the horror genre for decades now. But one of the most frightening on-screen occurrences of scary youngsters was in 1984’s Children of the Corn. The Stephen King adaptation is seen by many as a classic of the genre and now, it’s about to be remade for a whole new generation of fans.

So far, the project has flown a bit under the radar, but with its release quickly approaching, we finally have our first look at it via a poster and photo, both of which give off a creepy vibe, while there’s also an intriguing plot synopsis, which teases what to expect. And you can check out everything for yourself down below.

“A psychopathic twelve-year-old girl in a small town in Nebraska recruits all the other children and goes on a bloody rampage, killing the corrupt adults and anyone else who opposes her. A bright high schooler who won’t go along with the plan, is the town’s only hope of survival.”

First Look At Children Of The Corn Teases A Creepy Remake 1 of 3

In a somewhat surprising turn of events, Children of Corn is actually already playing in theaters, as you can see from the poster above. It released on the 23rd and is now showing at the CMX CinéBistro and Burns Court Cinema, which are located in Sarasota, Florida. It’ll expand into more locations in the coming weeks as well, but at the moment, we don’t have any further details on its release plan.

Both horror remakes and Stephen King adaptations are hit-and-miss, so it remains to be seen how fans will take to this one. No reviews have surfaced as of yet and there doesn’t seem to be too many people talking about it online. So, the jury’s still out on this new Children of Corn. But with any luck, it’ll be able to live up to the classic original and deliver another chilling tale of creepy children.

Tell us, though, do you plan on checking out this fresh spin on the King story, or are you not interested in watching yet another horror remake? As always, let us know down below.