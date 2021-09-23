Predator Director Shares ‘Sneak Peek’ At Upcoming Reboot

We know that there’s a Predator reboot coming next year, with 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg shooting the movie so quietly under the radar that production wrapped earlier this month, even though the project was only officially confirmed in November 2020.

What we aren’t certain of is the title; back in 2019 it was revealed the filmmaker was working on a mystery film called Skull for Fox, and producer John Davis said this past July that would remain the moniker. However, Trachtenberg appeared to refute those claims on social media, while various outlets have gone on to dub it as Skulls.

It’s definitely a period-set Predator story, though, with Legion‘s Amber Midthunder starring as a Comanche woman who opposes both gender and societal traditions, only to find herself up against an intergalactic bounty hunter. That’s a great hook for a series that’s failed to reinvent itself several time already, with Trachtenberg recently taking to Instagram and offering a tongue-in-cheek ‘sneak peek’ at the sci-fi actioner.

As unsettling as the image may be, it’s a reminder that we’re getting a new Predator movie from Disney, which would have sounded insane a couple of years ago. There’s no word on a release date or strategy as of yet, despite Hulu being mentioned once or twice in passing, so we’ll be keeping our ear to the ground for any more updates as post-production continues.