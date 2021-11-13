Predator Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Hulu Prequel Prey

The latest chapter in the Predator franchise has had an interesting development history, and a lot of the major reveals regarding the movie that were made official at yesterday’s Disney Plus Day wouldn’t have come as a surprise to those following the ins and outs of the production.

We’ve known a long time that 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg was developing a period-set movie about a female Native American warrior, which was eventually revealed as a Predator prequel. We thought the working title was either Skull or Skulls, but it’s now been confirmed as Prey.

Additionally, the Hulu exclusivity was first rumored a long while ago, but that doesn’t mean fans can’t get hyped. For a lot of folks this was brand new information, and as you can see from the reactions below, excitement just shot through the roof and into the stratosphere.

So it was just pointed out to me that Prey is of course a Disney+ day announcement, and I just…need a minute to process that.



Disney is making Predator movies.



Did anyone have this on their bingo card? Because I did NOT see it coming. — Daniel Roman (@RomanWriting) November 12, 2021

Just had the Predator prequel film, Prey, pop in my news feed.

And while I'm excited to see how they fit this into the franchise, I am more excited that they hired an Indigenous American actress to play the heroine of the film. — Ichigo Tomago (@IchigoTomago) November 12, 2021

If the new Predator film "Prey" is anything like this promo image, it's going to be frigging amazing. pic.twitter.com/UNtuV3I7Cw — Ibrahim (@ibstatron) November 12, 2021

If anything today, I am most looking forward to Prey. Since I'm a huge Predator fan, I know I'm gonna be there when it's up on Hulu. I just wish they released it in theaters. — The OcCULTure Critic He/Him🇵🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@OcCULTureCritic) November 12, 2021

I imagine in my head that the new #Predator movie #Prey is gonna be like Apocalypto mixed with the OG Predator. But because that would be too awesome it's gonna be completely different. — LA (@lancelotaustin) November 12, 2021

Best thing about Prey is that it takes away tools every other Predator character has had. No guns, no explosives, none of that shit pic.twitter.com/BpOyiVdA2h — Conner (@conner_rielly) November 12, 2021

Everyone talking about Marvel crap but nobody is talking about what is going to be the best Predator movie ever made!!!! #Prey pic.twitter.com/SdIrp7Qn6z — Benjamin (@benjjjjjjjji) November 12, 2021

A Disney-backed Predator prequel going straight to streaming does have a whiff of creative bankruptcy about it, but the premise of Prey is unlike anything we’ve ever seen from the sci-fi action series before, so a fresh coat of paint could be exactly what the property needs to reinvent itself after a string of false starts dating back decades.