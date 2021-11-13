Predator Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Hulu Prequel Prey
The latest chapter in the Predator franchise has had an interesting development history, and a lot of the major reveals regarding the movie that were made official at yesterday’s Disney Plus Day wouldn’t have come as a surprise to those following the ins and outs of the production.
We’ve known a long time that 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg was developing a period-set movie about a female Native American warrior, which was eventually revealed as a Predator prequel. We thought the working title was either Skull or Skulls, but it’s now been confirmed as Prey.
Additionally, the Hulu exclusivity was first rumored a long while ago, but that doesn’t mean fans can’t get hyped. For a lot of folks this was brand new information, and as you can see from the reactions below, excitement just shot through the roof and into the stratosphere.
-
-
A Disney-backed Predator prequel going straight to streaming does have a whiff of creative bankruptcy about it, but the premise of Prey is unlike anything we’ve ever seen from the sci-fi action series before, so a fresh coat of paint could be exactly what the property needs to reinvent itself after a string of false starts dating back decades.