After playing Wolverine in nine films over the course of 17 years, Hugh Jackman established the character as one of the most beloved and iconic that the comic book movie genre has ever seen, with his swansong in Logan bringing fans what’s without a doubt arguably one of the best superhero films of all-time. And despite seemingly hanging up the adamantium claws and retiring from the role, there’ve always been rumors that the Aussie star could be tempted back again, especially with the X-Men now part of the MCU.

Then again, that seems like a longshot – though it’s said that Marvel remains hopeful – and whoever suits up as the mutant next will undoubtedly be under intense scrutiny from the fans. And while we’ve been hearing of a number of actors who are said to be in the running should Jackman decline to return, Instagram user Spdrmnkyxxiii has just put forth a pretty interesting pick.

Seen in the gallery below, the talented artist has imagined what it would look like if The Punisher star Jon Bernthal suited up as Wolverine, and we have to say, we definitely dig it.

Here's How The Punisher's Jon Bernthal Could Look As MCU's Wolverine

Of course, this is probably never going to happen given that Bernthal reportedly still has a future as Frank Castle in the MCU, but if he didn’t, we imagine a lot of people could get on board with him playing Wolvie. Though if we had to choose between the two, we’d definitely rather have him as the Punisher, since he’s absolutely perfect in the role.

Still, this is an impressive piece of fan art that shows us what could’ve been and as the X-Men’s MCU debut draws closer, we should start to hear more about Marvel’s plans for Wolverine and who may play him in the not too distant future. Stay tuned.