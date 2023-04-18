Putting the shoe on the other foot, the MCU wins rare praise for its best CGI moments

Recent years have seen a dip in the quality of Marvel movies, especially in CGI, from the dodgy effects of Love and Thunder to the abomination that was M.O.D.O.K. in Quantumania. But fans are looking past all of that to focus on the positive and discuss what still looks great in the MCU realm.

On the Marvel Studios subreddit, one fan prompted a discussion around the CGI effects that impressed them, sharing a few examples of their own. Many chimed in with their own examples and it shows that there are actually a lot more instances of good CGI than bad, it just seems like we took it for granted at the time.

Many reminisced about the good old days when the scripts were good and the CGI was better, like the first Iron Man.

In fairness, a lot of the first Iron Man used practical effects, but still, when there was CGI on-screen it was impressive and other fans agreed.

We also can’t forget how Marvel did Chris Evans dirty with that CGI skinny body in Captain America: The First Avenger. It looked scarily realistic.

Image via Marvel

Although the older Marvel films had some great CGI, there was plenty of love for newer films, Thanos’s CGI in particular was mentioned by numerous fans. We have to admit, it’s easy to forget that he’s not real sometimes, so kudos to the (probably massively overworked) team who brought the Mad Titan to life.

Brie Larson’s hair also made the list.

One redditor made the bold suggestion that Marvel’s CGI is actually good but that the bad parts just stick out more.

When you look at all the good computer-generated sets and characters, it doesn’t really stick out as much as the obviously bad CGI. Have we been too harsh on Marvel lately, perhaps? Maybe, but it should still probably pay its computer effects team more if it wants to stop being the butt of every joke on the internet.