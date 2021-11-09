Quantum Leap And Battlestar Galactica Actor Dean Stockwell Dies At 85

Oscar and Emmy nominated actor Dean Stockwell has died at the age of 85.

Stockwell, whose stage and screen career spanned 70 years, passed away in the early hours of November 7. He died peacefully at home of natural causes, as confirmed to Deadline by a family representative. Stockwell is best remembered for his roles in the likes of Quantum Leap and Blue Velvet.

Stockwell played Rear Admiral Albert “Al” Calavicci opposite Scott Bakula’s Dr. Sam Beckett on Quantum Leap, with the pair being the only two stars to appear in all 97 episodes of the cult-favorite sci-fi series. Stockwell later returned to the genre to portray Brother John Cavil, one of the main Cylon villains on Battlestar Galactica. He debuted in the season 2 finale and went on to feature as the main antagonist of the fourth and final run, as well as returning for the 2010 spinoff film Battlestar Galactica: The Plan.

Meanwhile, Stockwell had a prolific film career, from his first big-screen role in 1945’s The Horn Blows at Midnight to his final role in 2016’s Max Rose, released following his retirement from acting in 2015. In between, he featured in many scene-stealing supporting roles in such productions as Blue Velvet and 1984’s Dune, both from director David Lynch. In the latter, he played Dr. Wellington Yeuh, a character revived by Chang Chen in the recent Warner Bros. release.

Stockwell also earned himself an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his turn in crime comedy Married to the Mob. This is arguably the highest accolade he achieved in a career filled with awards recognition. During his time on Quantum Leap, for instance, the star came away with four Prime-time Emmy nominations and two Golden Globes noms, as well as one Golden Globe win.

Since his acting retirement, Stockwell switched tracks to focus on his art, making and exhibiting his work across the U.S. under his full name, Robert Dean Stockwell. He is survived by his wife, Joy, and their two children, Austin and Sophie.