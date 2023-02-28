‘Quantumania’ director’s revelation about Ant-Man’s unexpected role in the Avengers has fans wondering how he got the job

Ant-Man is one of the lesser-known Avengers within the MCU, partially because he was only brought on last minute, but also because he hadn’t really faced the same level of threats that the others had, that is until Thanos of course. As we saw in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Ant-Man is now a well-recognized figure (unless he’s being mistaken for Spider-Man) and another reason for this may be the specific role he was assigned after the battle for the Universe.

Ant-Man was one of the few heroes left after the snap, it was his completely fortuitous return from the Quantum Realm that set into motion the plan to right all the wrongs caused by Thanos. It would seem that in the aftermath, Scott was given another key role by the Avengers, telling the story of how they defeated the mad Titan.

We saw this in Ant-Man in the Wasp: Quantumania as it became Scott’s autobiography, Look Out For the Little Guy. Quantumania director, Peyton Reed, confirmed this in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, saying,

“As we see Scott at the beginning of Quantumania, he’s sort of looking to the past, he’s looking in the rear-view mirror a little bit. He’s actually written a book. He was chosen by the Avengers to write the official account of the battle against Thanos, and also to tell the story about how he became a hero.”

This book has crossed the multiversal barriers and is available to purchase not only within the MCU but also in our own world. Fans are now throwing out theories as to how exactly Scott landed this prestigious gig after one Reddit user posted this discovery on the platform.

Some feel that it was simply fobbed off to him.

Others feel like it was probably a craft PR move to go with one of the most likable heroes, one who may need a little financial assistance.

Scott did get a pretty good view of the battlefield for a while there.

Though they ponder what it would look like if any of the other Avengers had taken it on.

A book by Doctor Strange could have been a long one, given how many versions of the battle he saw.

When someone put forward the option that it should have been the Hulk, one fan reminded us that not everyone might be on board with him after his sordid past.

He may have assisted with some of the fact-checking though.

If what Reed says is true, it is likely Scott was picked as he had more downtime than other characters (seen as he was focusing on his family over heroics) and he truly is a man of the people making him the much more relatable choice.