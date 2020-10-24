Enola Holmes And Ratched Are The Most-Watched Streaming Titles This Week

Now that Nielsen have started gathering data for the various streaming services, we’re getting a much better idea than ever before of just how popular the likes of Netflix, Amazon and HBO Max’s original projects really are, especially when the majority of platforms are reluctant to release viewing figures for anything that isn’t a massive success.

That’s probably why Netflix were keen to shout from the rooftops that Enola Holmes had indeed lived up to the early hype and become one of the company’s most popular original movies ever after racking up 76 million streams in just four weeks. Not only that, but Ryan Murphy’s One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest prequel Ratched was their biggest TV premiere of 2020 after drawing in 48 million sets of eyeballs over the same time period.

Unsurprisingly, the latest set of figures from Nielsen show that Enola Holmes and Ratched are miles ahead of the competition when it comes to total viewing time as the only two to have generated a cumulative total of over a billion hours. As the undisputed leaders in the streaming wars, Netflix are also responsible for 90% of the Top 10 list, as you can see below.

Ratched

Enola Holmes

The Blacklist

The Office

Schitt’s Creek

The Boys

Grey’s Anatomy

Criminal Minds

Kobra Kai

Lucifer

Once again, Amazon’s smash hit superhero show The Boys is the only entry in the Top 10 that can’t be found on Netflix, although a lot of the entries aren’t in-house originals but rather, popular favorites that they own the streaming rights to. Enola Holmes is already set to launch a franchise, though, one which could run for up to five sequels, and it’ll be interesting to see if the early success of Ratched will force the prolific Ryan Murphy into tackling a second run of episodes.