‘Red Notice’ director confirms sequel talks with Netflix

Based on how Netflix have been responding to the movie’s performance so far, the boardroom will be desperate to get a sequel to action blockbuster Red Notice into active development as quickly as possible, especially given the hectic schedules of the three A-list stars.

On top of scoring the most-watched opening day and first weekend in the platform’s history, Dwayne Johnson touted that the globetrotting heist caper has already been viewed by over 150 million subscribers, so when Netflix releases the official data, we’ll be comfortably looking at the streamer’s biggest original film ever.

The ending sets things up nicely for a second installment, although writer and director Rawson Marshall Thurber did admit that he may have to shoot Red Notice 2 and 3 back-to-back in order to accommodate the ever-busy Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. Speaking to Collider, though, he did confirm that he’s held early discussions with Netflix about what comes next.

“I’m not working on the script for a sequel…I’ve certainly been noodling with what I would do for a follow-up and not to telltale out of school but yeah Netflix…we’ve been having those conversations.”

Netflix have been on the hunt for a marquee franchise that can rival the biggest brands in the business, and while Red Notice was hardly a smash with critics, massive viewing figures and a 92% user rating on Rotten Tomatoes would indicate that the company may have found it at long last.