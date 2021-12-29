‘Red Notice’ drops out of the Netflix Top 10 for the first time

It had to happen eventually, but even then, it’s still surprising just how long it’s taken Red Notice to finally drop out of Netflix’s global Top 10 most-watched list, with the action-packed heist caper having premiered on streaming all the way back on November 12.

For the last 47 days, we’ve grown accustomed to seeing Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot’s globetrotting romp nestled comfortably at the top end of the viewership charts, in which time it’s become the most popular original film in the platform’s history for both households reached and cumulative hours streamed.

A 36% Rotten Tomatoes score shows that critics weren’t left particularly enamored, but audiences couldn’t get enough of the blockbuster adventure, as evidenced by a 92% user rating. It’s hard to quantify how Netflix justifies investing so much money into a single project, but the fact Red Notice spent almost seven consecutive weeks in the Top 10 and smashed all sorts of records during that time solidifies the movie as a seismic smash hit.

The only real question is whether or not we’ll end up getting any sequels, something writer/director Rawson Marshall Thurber has hinted at already, or if Netflix will leave Red Notice as a one-and-done effort.