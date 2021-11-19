‘Red Notice’ knocked out of No. 1 spot on Netflix

Since its release last week, Red Notice has been at the top of Netflix. But a new release has bumped Dwayne Johnson’s new high-dollar film out of the No. 1 spot.

The second season of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, the show that took over the internet at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, has already darted to the top spot on Netflix, according to FlixPatrol. The five episodes of the second season are now the most-watched movie or series on Netflix, beating out the likes of the aforementioned Red Notice, The Prince Switch 3, Narcos: Mexico, and You.

Tiger King‘s second season was released on the platform on Nov. 17, so it shouldn’t come as too much surprise that it has become a hit, especially since the first season became an instant sensation upon its release on March 20, 2020.

The new season details Joe Exotic’s attempt to receive a pardon from President Donald Trump, the circumstances around the disappearance of Carole Baskin’s husband, and the sudden fame many of the original characters received from the show’s popularity.

Red Notice, an action-comedy film starring Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, had been at the top of Netflix since it was released on Nov. 12. The film, which purportedly cost more than $200 million, has not performed well critically, but fans seem to be very fond of the movie and have helped it maintain a dominant position on Netflix for a week.

Whether the new season of Tiger King takes hold of society like it did last year remains to be seen, but there’s no denying there is some compelling content for Netflix subscribers to watch for the time being.