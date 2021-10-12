Rege-Jean Page And George MacKay Were Reportedly On Short List For Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’s Adam Warlock Role

We’re getting more insights into what lead up to the recent news that Will Poulter will play Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. ComicBook reports that we could’ve had a much different kind of actor taking on the role, specifically Bridgerton‘s Rege-Jean Page and 1917‘s George MacKay were both reportedly on the shortlist.

The debut of fan-favorite Warlock was first teased in a post-credit scene at the end of 2017’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, with a lot of speculation since then for Zac Efron, or someone similar, taking on the role. The ultimate casting choice and its runner-ups are proving to be decidedly different than what fans expected, but so far reception of Poulter taking on the role has been generally positive.

What If...? Fan Poster Assembles Live-Action Guardians Of The Multiverse 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Alongside Poulter, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will star Chris Pratt as Star Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Dave Bautista as Drax, Vin Diesel as Groot, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Sean Gunn as Kraglin and Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha, with James Gunn returning to write and direct the third installment to his franchise.

Viewers may recognize Poulter from his appearances in Midsommar, We’re The Millers, The Maze Runner series, and the Netflix choose-your-own-adventure special Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

James Gunn himself said earlier today in a tweet he thinks Poulter is “an amazing actor and wonderful guy.” Hopefully, he’ll knock it out of the park for audiences when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5th, 2023. For now, you can view the first two films Guardians films on Disney Plus.