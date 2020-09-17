Release Date For Ryan Reynolds’ Next Movie Has Been Pushed Up

Ryan Reynolds is looking to steal his friend Dwayne Johnson’s crown as the busiest actor in Hollywood, presumably with an eye on taking his title as the highest-paid for good measure, as the Deadpool star currently has no less than thirteen movies in various stages of development. Most actors tend to complete one project before moving onto another one, but Reynolds seems to be gathering up as many as possible, and he’s going to be a very busy man for at least the next few years.

December once promised a double dose of Ryan Reynolds with high concept action comedy Free Guy and animated sequel The Croods: A New Age both set to arrive in the space of a week, but DreamWorks have taken a most unprecedented step for 2020 and moved the latter up by almost a month. Movies are still fleeing to next year on a regular basis, so it comes as a pretty big surprise that The Croods 2 has actively shifted to an earlier slot on the calendar, as it’ll now release on November 25th.

The studio will be hoping that the box office will have picked up by Thanksgiving weekend, which is usually a big earner for family movies, but there’s no doubt some concern behind the scenes over the decision given that Wonder Woman 1984 shifted from the first weekend of October to Christmas Day and Black Widow is still the subject of speculation that it won’t arrive in November as planned.

It might be the sequel to a smash hit that raked in almost $600 million globally and feature a star-studded cast including Ryan Reynolds, Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone and Peter Dinklage, but there’s barely been a peep out of The Croods: A New Age since it was first announced many years ago, and the marketing campaign is going to have to really kick it up a notch now that the movie’s release has been bumped up.