It seems Natasha Romanoff is homeward bound.

Scarlett Johansson’s MCU mainstay has confronted all manner of evil since she was first introduced to the franchise back in 2010 – otherworldly aliens, Thanos, the male gaze – but in 2020’s standalone Black Widow movie, she must grapple with her own identity.

The official logline reveals that Black Widow “finds herself alone and forced to confront her past while facing against a new threat.” But following this morning’s long-awaited trailer reveal, we now know that threat to be Taskmaster, an enhanced superhuman with the ability to mimic a person’s physical movement and overall fighting style in the blink of an eye. That makes him a formidable threat for the wayward Nastaha, who must call upon her distant family – no, not that one – for help now that the Avengers have essentially disbanded.

All of that (and more!) is teased below:

Relive The Thrilling Black Widow Trailer With These New Screenshots 1 of 39

Click to skip











































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Also starring David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, and Rachel Weisz as a fellow Black Widow agent, the above screenshots offer a play-by-play breakdown of the Black Widow teaser trailer. So, for instance, if you happened to miss the digitally de-aged General Ross, the embedded gallery brings you that little bit closer to William Hurt’s MCU veteran. And we’re merely scratching the surface of what director Cate Shortland has in store.

Set soon after the calamitous events of Captain America: Civil War, Marvel’s Black Widow is expected to plunge viewers into the world of KGB agents and crooked mercenaries on May 1st, 2020. It’s the 24th entry into the ever-expanding MCU and the first to hail from Marvel’s Phase 4, which has to shoulder the responsibility of continuing this superpowered mega-franchise in a post-Endgame world.

No pressure, then.