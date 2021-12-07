‘Remember the Titans’ trends as Twitter debates the best sports movies

When it comes to naming Denzel Washington’s best movies, there are plenty of options to choose from thanks to an eclectic and acclaimed filmography that’s seen the two-time Academy Award winner cement his reputation as one of the finest talents to grace the silver screen.

However, it wouldn’t be unfair to suggest that sports drama Remember the Titans doesn’t come up all that often, even though it features a typically accomplished performance from the leading man. Boaz Yakin’s biographical tale earned a solid 73% score on Rotten Tomatoes and raked in $136 million at the box office on a $30 million budget back in 2000, but it’s hardly been lauded as an all-timer.

That being said, Remember the Titans has been experiencing an unexpected new lease of life on Twitter after fans threw their weight behind it as a debate over the best sports-orientated films ever made went viral.

Remember the Titans is a moving, stirring and uplifting tale of how a football team came together under incredibly trying circumstances to unite an entire town. It almost definitely isn’t the best sports movie that’s ever been made, not even by a long shot, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t worth two hours of your time if the resurgence in popularity has given you the urge to check it out.